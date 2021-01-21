0
Thursday 21 January 2021 - 07:07

‘Israeli’ Racism Practiced in Coronavirus Vaccines with Palestinians: US Representative

Story Code : 911465
In an interview for the "Democracy Now!" TV show, Tlaib pointed at the Zionist entity’s deploying of the COVID-19 vaccines, with one in five ‘Israelis’ having already received at least one jab, while West Bank and Gaza are not running vaccination campaigns.

Tlaib accused the ‘Israeli’ entity of "denying" the Palestinians "access to a vaccine" due to the Zionists’ alleged belief that Palestinians are not equally human.

Taliab further lashed out at the occupation regime’s no intention of ever being caring or allowing equality or freedom for them as the landowners, using the vaccine situation as additional proof to her point.
