‘Israeli’ Racism Practiced in Coronavirus Vaccines with Palestinians: US Representative

Islam Times - US Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat of Palestinian origin, declared the Zionist entity as racist on Tuesday over a lack of coronavirus vaccines handed out to Palestinians.

In an interview for the "Democracy Now!" TV show, Tlaib pointed at the Zionist entity’s deploying of the COVID-19 vaccines, with one in five ‘Israelis’ having already received at least one jab, while West Bank and Gaza are not running vaccination campaigns.Tlaib accused the ‘Israeli’ entity of "denying" the Palestinians "access to a vaccine" due to the Zionists’ alleged belief that Palestinians are not equally human.Taliab further lashed out at the occupation regime’s no intention of ever being caring or allowing equality or freedom for them as the landowners, using the vaccine situation as additional proof to her point.