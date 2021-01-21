0
Thursday 21 January 2021 - 07:12

Trump Leaves White House, Last Time as POTUS

Story Code : 911469
Trump Leaves White House, Last Time as POTUS
Trump emerged from the building Wednesday morning and strode across the South Lawn to board Marine One. He said, "It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime."

Trump now heads to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where he’ll have a military sendoff. A red carpet has been placed on the tarmac for Trump to walk as he boards the plane. Four US Army cannons are set up for a 21-gun salute. Trump then flies to Florida, where he’ll stay at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump will retire to Florida with a small group of former White House aides as he charts a political future that looks very different now than just two weeks ago.

Trump is leaving Washington just hours before Joe Biden takes the oath of office as the 46th president. It’s the first time in more than a century that a sitting president has rejected the tradition of attending his successor’s inauguration.
