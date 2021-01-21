0
Thursday 21 January 2021 - 07:45

Venezuela: Trump’s Latest Sanctions Desperate Aggression

Story Code : 911473
Venezuela: Trump’s Latest Sanctions Desperate Aggression
“The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns before the international community a new desperate aggression against the Venezuelan people by the outgoing government of Donald Trump,” the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department published mixed lists related to sanctions on Russia, Yemen, Venezuela and the fight against terrorism. The latest round of Venezuela-related sanctions targeted a total of three individuals, 14 entities and six vessels for “their ties to a network attempting to evade United States sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector.”
