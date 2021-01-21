Three Dead after US Military Helicopter Crashes in New York

Islam Times - Three people are dead after a US military helicopter crash in a farmer’s field along in Mendon, New York.

According to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed.Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened around 6:32 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing sputtering sounds and seeing the helicopter flying low to the ground.Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter says emergency crews arriving on the scene saw the helicopter on fire in the field, and “went into life-saving mode.”“This is a heavy burden on all of us,” Baxter said. “We’re waiting for the National Guard for confirmation of who was on board and identification of our great soldiers.”The incident is under investigation.