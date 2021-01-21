0
Thursday 21 January 2021 - 08:06

Egypt, Qatar Resume Diplomatic Relations

Egypt, Qatar Resume Diplomatic Relations
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday that the country and Qatar have resumed diplomatic relations.

Earlier, Cairo announced that the ban on Qatari planes entering Egypt’s airspace had been officially lifted.

The decision comes after signing a reconciliation agreement at a recent meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in Saudi Arabia which aimed at de-escalation of tension between Qatar and four other Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt.

The Four Arab countries severed diplomatic relations with Qatar on June 5, 2017, and in addition to land, air, and sea blockades, imposed a number of conditions such as reducing ties with Tehran and closing Al Jazeera to resume ties.
Egyptian Court Orders Seizure of Assets of Morsi, 88 Muslim Brotherhood Members
Islam Times - An Egyptian court has ordered the confiscation of assets belonging to 89 leaders and members of the Muslim Brotherhood, including ...
