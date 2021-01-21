0
Thursday 21 January 2021 - 09:24

Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market

Story Code : 911486
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
The source said that one of the bombers blew themselves up in Tayaran Square, while the other detonated their device in the "Bab al-Sharqi" market in central Baghdad.

The source noted that ambulances had rushed to the scenes of the explosions to transport the dead and the wounded to nearby hospitals.

According to police sources, the death toll could increase as some of the wounded were in critical condition.

As the explosions occurred in a commercial center in central Baghdad and besides human casualties, material damage was reported.

The Iraqi security services cordoned off the two bombing sites, while also reportedly closing the entrance to the Green Zone, occupied by the federal government as its headquarters in central Baghdad.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.
Comment


Featured Stories
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
21 January 2021
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
21 January 2021
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
21 January 2021
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
20 January 2021
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
20 January 2021
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
20 January 2021
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
19 January 2021
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
19 January 2021
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
19 January 2021
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
19 January 2021
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
17 January 2021
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021