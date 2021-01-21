0
Thursday 21 January 2021 - 09:28

Displaced Syrians Demonstrate against Turkish Military Presence in Afrin

Story Code : 911488
Displaced Syrians Demonstrate against Turkish Military Presence in Afrin
Protesters taking part in the demonstration in the area of Az-Zijara, some 32 kilometers northwest of Aleppo, condemned the Turkish presence on their land while carrying pictures of people killed by Turkish forces and their allies as well as signs reading, 'Enough occupation of our land' and 'Afrin is the heart and soul of the Kurds.'

The demonstrators also condemned the international silence regarding the issue.

Over 150,000 Syrian ethnic Kurds fled the Afrin region after the military operation, with the UN's ​Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) warning in a report issued in June 2018​ that it has prevented the Kurds from returning to their homes and "may be an attempt to change permanently the ethnic composition of the area.​"
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
21 January 2021
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
21 January 2021
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
21 January 2021
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
20 January 2021
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
20 January 2021
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
20 January 2021
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
19 January 2021
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
19 January 2021
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
19 January 2021
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
19 January 2021
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
17 January 2021
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021