Islam Times - The Takfiri and Zionist group ISIS claimed responsibility for two suicide bombings in Baghdad that killed and injured dozens of innocent civilians.

Twin suicide bombs rocked a busy market in central Baghdad on Thursday morning, killing at least 35 and wounding 73 others, according to the Iraqi military.A suicide bomber blew up his explosive belt in a crowded market in Bab al-Sharji area, and a second one detonated his a few minutes later in the same market, sources said.