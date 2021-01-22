More US Troops on Syria’s Ground?!

Islam Times - A large US military convoy entered northeastern Syria on Thursday, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reports, citing sources on the ground.

According to the report, the convoy included some 40 trucks and armored vehicles and was backed from the air by helicopters.It entered Syria from Iraq via the al-Waleed crossing to bring arms and logistical equipment to the bases in Hasakeh and Deir Ez-Zor provinces.SANA also reported that some 200 US troops arrived in the Hasakah province on helicopters.According to the report, the troops are set to deploy on the nearby oilfields, with Kurdish-controlled eastern Syria rich in energy resources.