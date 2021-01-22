Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions

Islam Times - Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah resistance group blamed Saudi Arabia, the US, and Israel for the recent deadly suicide bombings in Baghdad, warning Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman that he will pay the price for backing such plots.

In a statement, the Iraqi group described the US, the Zionist regime of Israel, and Saudi Arabia as the “axis of evil”, blaming them for the deadly Baghdad blasts, presstv reported.“The Zionist, American, and Saudi evil bands have restarted their filthy criminal acts against the children of the Iraqi nation by committing an ugly crime, which targeted a marketplace full of poor Iraqis,” the statement said.Twin suicide bomb blasts rocked a busy market in central Baghdad on Thursday morning, killing at least 32 people and injuring 110 others, according to officials and state media.The group referred to the coincidence of the explosions and the inauguration of US President Joe Biden as a sign of the plot by the "axis of evil" to bring to their knees the Iraqi people who insist on the expulsion of US-led foreign forces.Kata’ib warned bin Salman about such plots and said, “We once again highlight what we earlier said about bin Salman’s decision and his intention to support brutal operations [in Iraq]. We had earlier warned him not to play with the lion’s tail, as this fire will engulf his kingdom of evil and bring him down.”However, bin Salman has not only refused to stop these crimes despite the warnings, but he has committed more crimes against innocent people, it said.“Therefore, he will pay the price for his decision,” it added.Security forces say they pursued the two attackers in the Thursday bombings before they blew themselves up. It was the first suicide attack to strike Baghdad in nearly two years.The first bomber entered the marketplace and pretending to be sick, asked for help, causing people to gather around him before he blew himself up, according to officials and state media. The second bomber then drove to the scene on a motorbike before detonating his explosive vest.The Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the twin attacks.