Terrorist Captured by IRGC in Western Iran

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force captured a terrorist who had shot dead a police officer before the eyes of his family in August 2018.

The IRGC Ground Force's Najaf Ashraf Base announced in a statement on Friday that following vast intelligence operations, the foreign-backed terrorist who had assassinated Head of Traffic Police of Ravansar County of Kermanshah Province Major Hassan Maleki has been arrested.The statement added that the terrorist has been handed to Iran’s Judiciary.On August 15, 2018, a foreign-backed element shot dead Major Maleki in Ravansar in front of his young child.The perpetrator shot the officer several times and martyred him after he had broken the door at him.Back in October, IRGC Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base had also announced that its forces launched two operations against terrorist and counterrevolutionary elements in Kurdistan province, killing three and arresting one more.Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada base said in a statement that during two successful operations against terrorist and counter-revolutionary groups in Kamyaran and Marivan counties of Kurdistan province, three terrorists were killed three others injured one of whom was captured.The statement added that large amounts of weapons, ammunition, and communication equipment have also been seized by the brave forces of the base.The statement also said that the captured terrorist is s foreign national.