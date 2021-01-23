0
Saturday 23 January 2021 - 00:10

Iran, Cuba Intent to Make 1 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine

Story Code : 911789
Jahanpour wrote on his Twitter page that Iran and Cuba are going to cooperate on production of one million doses of coronavirus vaccine.

“Iran has nine active coronavirus vaccine cases and Cuba has four volunteers for the vaccine,” Jahanpour wrote in a post to his Twitter account, adding that both sides have been under US sanctions for decades.  

Cuba is being prepared for the third clinical trial phase of the vaccine with 150,000 participants.

As for Iran, 50,000 people will participate in the next clinical trial phase of the vaccine.

Iran, Cuba to mass produce COVID-19 vaccine amid US sanctions: Official

In relevant remarks in early January, Jahanpour said that cooperation with Cuba is one of Tehran’s priorities after such other alternatives as purchasing from a foreign country and participation in the World Health Organization’s COVAX program.

He said that the test and trial of the COVID-19 vaccine is under way in three phases.

“Phase one of the human clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine has been successfully performed in Cuba, the second phase of the human clinical trial is currently being conducted under the supervision of the Pasteur Institute of Iran in Cuba, and providing the success of the second phase, phase three of the human-based study — as announced by the head of the Pasteur Institute of Iran — will be done in Iran in the coming months,” Jahanpour added.
