0
Saturday 23 January 2021 - 00:13

India to Send Military Team for S-400 Training in Russia despite US Sanction threats

Story Code : 911790
India to Send Military Team for S-400 Training in Russia despite US Sanction threats
According to reports, Russian ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, said that the military’s team’s upcoming departure is a “remarkable occasion” that will usher in “a new stage in our strategic partnership.”

Kudashev defended a $5.4 billion deal that was signed between New Delhi and Moscow in October 2018, for India’s purchase of five long-range surface-to-air missiles, from Russia.

The first batch of the S-400s is expected to be delivered by the end of this year and all deliveries will be completed in a five-year period.

Kudashev also said Moscow was “successfully moving towards implementation” of several other arms deals with India.

He also mentioned the production of more than 700,000 AK-203 Kalashnikov rifles by a joint venture in India as well as the supply of 200 Ka-226 helicopters and production in the Asian country.

The two have signed an advanced cooperation agreement in combat aviation, main battle tanks, frigates, submarines and missiles, and joint production of the BrahMos cruise missile.

Kudashev said that the two countries are “deeply involved” in joint development and production of military equipment, components and spare parts, sharing of technologies and improving after-sales service.

“We have developed an advanced legal base for this purpose,” he added.

This comes as former US administration warned earlier this week that New Delhi would not get a wide waiver from a 2017 US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

India has, however, emphasized that it can make its own arms purchases independently, and that it would not be influenced by other countries on its national security and defense.

“India has always pursued an independent foreign policy,” said India’s external affairs ministry.

“This also applies to our defense acquisitions and supplies which are guided by our national security interests,” he added. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Four People Killed, Four Injured in
Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
22 January 2021
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
22 January 2021
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
22 January 2021
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
22 January 2021
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
22 January 2021
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
21 January 2021
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
21 January 2021
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
21 January 2021
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
21 January 2021
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
20 January 2021
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
20 January 2021