Palestinians Defy Israeli Crackdown to Stage New Anti-settlement Protests

Islam Times - Palestinians have staged several anti-settlement protests in the West Bank, defying a heavy-handed crackdown by Israeli forces.

Zionist regime forces attacked a protest in the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus City, on Friday.Shehab News Agency quoted local sources as saying that protesters were heading toward the area where a settlement outpost had recently been established in the village when the Israeli regime troopers fired a barrage of sound bombs and tear gas at them and blocked the road to the outpost.Meanwhile, tens of Palestinians suffered breathing difficulties in Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya City, due to inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes with participants in the latest of weekly protests in the village.A protester was also hit by a rubber bullet fired by the Israeli forces in Kafr Qaddum.Palestinian sources said clashes also erupted in the village of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah City, on Friday after Israeli forces violently suppressed a rally by Palestinians.An unspecified number of Palestinians were also injured by rubber bullets during the clashes.