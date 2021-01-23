0
Saturday 23 January 2021 - 00:47

Two Roadside Bomb Attacks Target US Convoys in Southern Iraq

An unnamed security source told Arabic-language Shafaq news agency on Thursday that the first attack occurred in Iraq's southern province of Muthanna on a highway near the provincial capital city of Samawah.

The source said the explosion caused no casualties, leaving only some material damage.

The second attack took place on a highway in the Abu Ghraib area, west of capital Baghdad several hours after the first attack occurred, according to a separate report by Shafaq.

The report, citing an unnamed security source, said the explosion injured one American soldier who was taken to a nearby hospital.

The source said the blast site was cordoned off and an investigation was launched into the incident.

No group or individual has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

They are the latest in a string of such incidents in the Arab country in recent weeks. On December 31, a roadside bomb exploded in the southern province of Basra, targeting a US military coalition's logistics support convoy.

On December 10, two separate attacks struck convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US military coalition in Iraq. The first occurred on a highway near Samawah. The second attack took place in the Latifiya region on the outskirts of Baghdad.  

Currently, there are approximately 3,000 American troops in Iraq.
