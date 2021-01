Islam Times - The Interior Ministry in Gaza said dozens of Palestinians were injured in an explosion east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza on Saturday morning.

The Ministry said the causes of the explosion are still under investigation and added that the medics moved at least 27 Palestinians to the Indonesian Hospital, in northern Gaza, Al-Manar reported.The explosion caused severe damage to many homes and buildings in the eastern part of Beit Hanoun.The Interior Minister added that the explosion apparently took place in one home but was powerful enough to cause damage to surrounding buildings.