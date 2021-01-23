0
Saturday 23 January 2021 - 18:50

UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000

Story Code : 911978
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
The violence in the provinces of West Darfur and South Darfur has posed a significant challenge to the country’s transitional government.

Among those displaced were some 3,500 people, mostly women and children, who fled into neighboring Chad, according to Boris Cheshirkov, a spokesman for the UNHCR said Friday, AP reported.

Those fleeing the violence into eastern Chad's Ouaddai province have been overwhelmingly forced to seek shelter — often nothing more than a tree — in remote places that lack basic services or public infrastructure, the spokesman added.

The UN agency said that Chad's current COVID-19 measures would require people to quarantine before accessing existing refugee camps. Before the latest influx, there were more than 350,000 Sudanese refugees in Chad, according to the agency.

The fighting in West Darfur between members of the Arab Rizeigat tribe and the non-Arab Massalit tribe grew out of a fistfight Jan. 15 in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the provincial capital. Four days later, the clashes in South Darfur erupted between Rizeigat and the non-Arab Falata tribe over the killing of a shepherd.

The violence has been a major test for the Sudanese government’s ability to protect civilians in the war-torn region following the end of the joint UN-African Union peacekeeping force’s mandate in Darfur this month.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow strongman Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, after nearly three decades of rule. A joint military-civilian government is now in power.
Related Stories
UN Counter Terror Chief Announced that Nearly 27,000 ISIL-Affiliated Foreign Terrorists are in Iraq & Syria
Islam Times - Nearly 27,000 ISIL-affiliated foreign terrorists are posing an acute threat in Syria and Iraq,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
23 January 2021
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
23 January 2021
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
23 January 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
22 January 2021
Four People Killed, Four Injured in
Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
22 January 2021
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
22 January 2021
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
22 January 2021
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
22 January 2021
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
22 January 2021
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
21 January 2021
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
21 January 2021