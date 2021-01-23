0
Saturday 23 January 2021 - 18:52

Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja

Story Code : 911981
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
The rights defender, Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, 59, is serving a life sentence in Bahrain’s Jaw prison for his peaceful political and human rights activities, in violation of his right to freedom of expression.

Khawaja was arrested on April 9, 2011, for his role in organizing protests seeking political reform during the pro-democracy popular movement that began in February 2011. Security forces violently arrested Al-Khawaja and subjected him to additional severe physical, psychological, and sexual torture in detention. Al-Khawaja was sentenced in June 2011, following unfair trials in courts that did not comply with Bahraini criminal law or international fair trial standards.

“There is no doubt that the conviction and sentencing of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja was unfair and oppressive and tried to silence his prominent voice demanding the rights of Bahrainis,” said Joe Stork, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. “Al-Khawaja should not have had to spend a single minute behind bars, yet he has been unjustly detained for almost a decade.”

Al-Khawaja, an internationally recognized human rights defender, is the co-founder of both the Gulf Centre for Human Rights [GCHR] and the Bahrain Center for Human Rights [BCHR], of which he is also the former president. He had worked as the Middle East and North Africa protection coordinator for Front Line Defenders from 2008 until early 2011.
Related Stories
Danish newspaper gives activist Abd Al-Hadi Al-Khawaja the Freedom Award
Islam Times - Politiken Danish newspaper awarded activist Abd Al-Hadi Al-Khawaja - who was sentenced to life prison by a Bahraini court – the Freedom ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
23 January 2021
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
23 January 2021
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
23 January 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
22 January 2021
Four People Killed, Four Injured in
Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
22 January 2021
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
22 January 2021
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
22 January 2021
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
22 January 2021
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
22 January 2021
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
21 January 2021
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
21 January 2021