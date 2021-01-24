0
Sunday 24 January 2021 - 03:10

Riyadh Claims Hands Outstretched to Iran

Story Code : 912020
Riyadh Claims Hands Outstretched to Iran
Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in January 2016 following angry protests outside its embassy over Riyadh’s execution of prominent cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr. The country has followed a hostile policy which intensified in line with former US President Donald Trump's so-called "maximum pressure" policy on Tehran.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV channel, however, the Saudi minister alleged that Tehran is “not serious about talks with Riyadh."

“Our hands are outstretched for peace with Iran, but it does not commit itself to agreements,” he said.

The remarks came two days after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call for the Gulf Arab countries to hold talks with the Islamic Republic, saying Tehran has long demanded neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong Middle East.

Tehran has on many occasions announced its readiness to hold talks with its neighbors directly. It has already put forward an initiative called the Hormuz Peace Endeavor [HOPE] to promote security in the Gulf and facilitate such neighborly negotiations.

Prince Faisal claimed that Iran's "calls for dialogue are meant to divert attention away from its own crises."

Riyadh acted as one of the main forces behind Washington's 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with Tehran, after which the US returned its draconian sanctions against Tehran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
23 January 2021
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
23 January 2021
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
23 January 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
22 January 2021
Four People Killed, Four Injured in
Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
22 January 2021
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
22 January 2021
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
22 January 2021
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
22 January 2021
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
22 January 2021
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
21 January 2021
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
21 January 2021