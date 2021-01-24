Pakistanis Hold Massive Anti-‘Israel’ Rally In Karachi

Islam Times - Thousands of Pakistanis held an anti-‘Israel’ march in the country’s major city of Karachi, rejecting the possibility of Pakistan’s normalizing ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

The "million-man march" organized by opposition Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl [JUI-F] was held on Thursday with participants donning the colors of the JUI-F and raising tall black and white striped flags.The JUI-F had earlier objected to any moves by government authorities to normalize relations with the Tel Aviv regime under foreign pressure.“‘Israel’ is involved in the genocide of Muslims in Palestine and we would never allow the federal government to establish diplomatic relations with it,” said JUI-F leader Maulana Saleemullah Alwazi at the rally as quoted to Pakistani daily The News International.In recent months, the news of deals signed by a few Arab dictatorships to normalize diplomatic relations with the Zionist entity under intense US pressure has sparked widespread anger among Pakistani people, who hold strong feelings for the Palestinian cause against the brutal ‘Israeli’ occupation.In December, top Pakistani officials fiercely denied rumors publicized by ‘Israeli’ news outlets that Islamabad was moving towards a similar deal.Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected as "baseless" reports of his government officials visiting the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories, insisting why would any of his ministers visit Tel Aviv when Islamabad does not even recognize the occupying regime, rejecting the rumors as part of "an entire campaign" targeting his administration.Citing a source close to the Tel Aviv regime, ‘Israel’ Hayom and other Zionist dailies published a report claiming that the Pakistani aide had met with ‘Israeli’ officials during an alleged trip to Tel Aviv.