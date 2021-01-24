West Exploiting Remnant of Terrorism to Continue its Hegemony

Islam Times - Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism condemned terrorist attacks in Baghdad, stressing that the West is seeking to exploit remnants of terrorism to continue hegemony in the region.

In a statement of the Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism released on Sat., it is read, “Suicide attacks on a bazaar in Baghdad led to the killing and wounding innocent and oppressed people of Iraq, leaving more than 142 dead and wounded. This is the large-scale terrorist attack since the defeat of terrorist groups in 2017 by the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU).”While condemning this horrific crime and expressing sympathy with the survivors and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, the Association called on all personalities, human rights activists, regional and international civil societies to address terrorism as a major problem in the world especially in the West Asian region, the statement added.On Thursday, two assailants detonated their explosive vests inside a market in Baghdad’s Tayaran Square, killing at least 28 people and wounding 73 others.These suicide explosions sparked a wave of domestic and international condemnation and ISIL terrorist group claimed the responsibility for the deadly attack.