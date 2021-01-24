0
Sunday 24 January 2021 - 04:16

Nine Killed, Wounded in Bomb Blast in Mogadishu: Report

Five people were killed and four others were injured as a result of an explosion on route of vehicle of formal authorities of Somalia on Sat., Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the report, the mine has been exploded on Saturday on the way of passing two former representatives in Somalian capital Mogadishu aimed at assassinating them.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the incident but such of these incidents are attributed to Takfiri and Al-Shabaab terrorist groups.

It should be noted that Al-Shabaab terrorist group is about for six years that tries to overthrow the Somalian government.
