0
Sunday 24 January 2021 - 13:15

US to Deploy Israel's Iron Dome Missiles to Persian Gulf Bases

Story Code : 912111
US to Deploy Israel
The United States is expected to soon begin deploying Iron Dome missile interceptor batteries, one of the jewels of the Israeli regime's arms manufacturing industry, in its bases in the Persian Gulf States, Zionist sources quoted security officials.

As reported, zionists are refusing to reveal in which countries the Iron Dome interceptors will be deployed and deny this was part of the normalization agreements with the Persian Gulf states.

This comes against the backdrop of the Abraham Accords between the Tel Aviv regime and the two Persian Gulf States, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, and of two large US arms deals, one with the UAE, and the other with Saudi Arabia.

Three weeks ago, the zionists' Missile Defense Organization in the Defense Ministry handed over a second Iron Dome battery to the US Defense Department. The battery was developed by the Israeli regime's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems as part of an agreement for two Iron Dome batteries signed between the two countries in August 2019.

The Iron Dome systems were handed over to the Americans – and the occupying regime's defense sources say the United States has received the approval of senior zionist officials to begin deploying the missile defense systems on American military bases in a number of countries, including in the Middle East, Europe, and the Far East.

“I am certain that the system will help the US Army defend American soldiers against ballistic and aerial threats,” said War Minister Benny Gantz at the ceremony for delivering the second battery.

Because of the sensitivity of the matter for the Americans, the Tel Aviv regime is refusing to reveal in which countries the Iron Dome interceptors will be deployed.

But behind closed doors, zionists gave their tacit agreement to the Americans to place the batteries.
Related Stories
US to deploy Israeli missile system on Russian borders: General
Islam Times - The US military has tested an Israeli short-range missile for possible use in its European network of missile systems to deter Russia,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
US to Deploy Israel
US to Deploy Israel's Iron Dome Missiles to Persian Gulf Bases
24 January 2021
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
24 January 2021
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
24 January 2021
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
23 January 2021
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
23 January 2021
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
23 January 2021
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
23 January 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
22 January 2021
Four People Killed, Four Injured in
Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
22 January 2021
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
22 January 2021
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
22 January 2021
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021