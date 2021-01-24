0
Sunday 24 January 2021 - 13:47

Palestinian Worker Martyred after Inhaling Toxic Gas Fired by Israeli Occupation Forces

Story Code : 912119
WAFA news agency quoted witness as saying that Fuad Sebti Joudeh, 48, was among dozens of Palestinian workers who were on their way to their workplaces inside the Israeli occupied territories.

Israeli occupation soldiers fired teargas canisters at them as they tried to cross a gate in the Israeli segregation barrier near the village village of Faroun, south of Toulkarm

The man reportedly died from a heart attack shortly after inhaling the toxic gas. His body was moved to a hospital in nearby Nablus city, ahead of his funeral in his hometown of Iraq al-Tayeh, WAFA reported.

Joudeh’s brother said he had not suffered any disease prior to the deadly incident, which proves that the excessive use of teargas by the occupation forces was behind the sudden heart attack that killed the 48-year-old man.

Joudeh is a father of four children, the eldest of whom is ten years old, according to the Palestinian agency. 
