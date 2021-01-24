Israel Shuts Down its Airport over New Coronavirus Fear

Islam Times - Cabinet ministers of the Israeli regime approved on Sunday the shuttering of Ben Gurion Airport until the end of January, amid fears over the fast-spreading of the mutated British coronavirus variant.

The closure will start Tuesday and remain in effect until Sunday, January 31, when national lockdown measures are set to be eased, according to the Times of Israel.“We are closing the country hermetically. Just in this week of closing the skies, we will vaccinate another million Israelis,” the Israeli regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.According to leaks from the meeting, Netanyahu said the closure was necessary due to “the urgency of mutations in the world” and that unlike past periods in which “we closed the skies… now we’re really closing, without commercial flights or anything except exceptions. First of all, close.”The Israeli army's intelligence center also warned on Saturday about the possibility of the emergence of an Israeli coronavirus mutating due to hasty vaccination in occupied Palestine.According to the regime's ministry of health, 593,961 people have so far been infected with the coronavirus in occupied Palestine, out of whom 4,341 died.