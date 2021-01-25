0
Monday 25 January 2021 - 00:07

Indonesia Seizes Iranian Oil Tanker

Story Code : 912187
Indonesian authorities earlier said that they seized an Iranian tanker and Panamanian tanker suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country’s waters Sunday.

The tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Frea — were seized in waters off Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province, said Wisnu Pramadita, a spokesman for the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency.

He said the tankers are suspected of various violations, including not displaying national flags, shutting off their identification systems, anchoring illegally, illegally transferring fuel between ships, and spilling oil.

Authorities were escorting the two tankers to Batam island in Riau Islands province for further investigation, he said.
