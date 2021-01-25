0
Monday 25 January 2021 - 03:35

CENTCOM General to Visit Occupied Quds with Focus on Iran

Commander of CENTCOM, General Kenneth McKenzie, will arrive in occupied Palestine later this week in what will be the first high-level visit by a top American official since Joe Biden was sworn in as president last week, Jerusalem Post reported.

McKenzie’s upcoming visit, first revealed by Walla News, was confirmed by officials and comes at a time of increased tension in the region.

The Zionist regime has initiated a dialogue with the Biden administration with a focus on Iran and on Saturday night National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat spoke with his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan.

The move by CENTCOM is expected to pave the way for more overt military cooperation between the Zionist regime and Arab states in the Middle East, particularly the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with which the Zionist regime signed normalization agreements a few months ago.
