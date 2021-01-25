0
Monday 25 January 2021 - 03:40

French FM Makes Unfounded Claims on Iran's Nuclear Program

Story Code : 912195
French FM Makes Unfounded Claims on Iran
The French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian repeated a number of baseless allegations regarding Iran’s nuclear program on Sunday, claiming that the Islamic Republic seeks to make nuclear weapons.

"This is a very dangerous situation. Iran's access to nuclear weapons has significant geostrategic consequences. We are in a position opposed to what Trump wanted," he further claimed.

Soon after the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018, European signatories of the deal asked Iran to remain committed to the agreement, vowing to help Iran enjoy the economic benefits of the deal. However, they took almost no practical steps to safeguard Iran's interests under the deal. They had vowed to establish a special vehicle mechanism to continue trade with Iran but it has not yet become fully operational.
