Monday 25 January 2021 - 03:47

Biden Talks with Macron on Russia, China and Iran

According to a White House statement, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed in a telephone conversation to work closely on the foreign policy priorities of the two sides, including Russia, China, West Asia.

Biden and Macron agreed that the two countries would coordinate their policies on foreign policy issues, including the fight against Coronavirus, the climate change crisis, as well as the recovery of the global economy.

The presidents of the United States and France also called for the strengthening of transatlantic and bilateral relations through NATO, as well as the United States' partnership with the European Union. 
