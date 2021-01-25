Global Day of Action for Yemen: Mass Rallies, Virtual Meeting Calling for End of War

Islam Times - Hundreds of thousands of people took to streets across Yemen on Monday to protest against the ongoing Saudi-led aggression and blockade on the Arab country.

In an event called “Global Day of Action for Yemen”, 620 organization held virtual meeting in solidarity with Yemen. Attending organizations called for halting the aggression and blockade in Yemen.The organizing committee of the rallies in Yemen earlier identified 24 major areas in the capital, Sana’a, and 14 other provinces where marches took place.The committee identified Bab Al-Yemen Square in the capital, Sanaa, as the location where the people’s million march started afternoon, as well as Medina Square and Al-Mansouriya Square in Al-Hudaydah Province.In Saada Province also the marches began from three main squares of the city this morning as well as, Khawlan in Haydan District, and the districts of Shada, Ghamr and Razih, in Shaara area in Razih.More rallies also took place in both Hajja and Dhamar provinces.Social media users have been also participating in an online campaign in solidarity with Yemen, with organizers have been calling activists to tweet using the hashtags “#YemenCantWait and #StopArmingSaudi.Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.