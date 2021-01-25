3 Syrian Soldiers Martyred, 10 Wounded as Terrorists Attack Bus on Deir Ezzor- Palmyra Road
Story Code : 912379
SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying the attack took place at noon on Sunday on Deir Ezzor –Palmyra road.
“At around 13:40 pm, a bus transports Syrian Arab Army’s soldiers on Deir Ezzor –Palmyra road, in Al-Malha –Al-Shola area, came under fire from the south side of the road by terrorist group coming from al-Tanf area, claiming the lives of three soldiers and injuring ten others,” the source said.
It noted that the attack came at a time when some media outlets reported that US occupation forces transported hundreds of ISIL (Daesh) terrorists from Iraq to the Syrian area of Al-Tanf to carry out attacks against the Syrian Army’s personnel and against the civilian citizens in the Syrian Al-Jazeera.