3 Syrian Soldiers Martyred, 10 Wounded as Terrorists Attack Bus on Deir Ezzor- Palmyra Road

Islam Times - Three Syrian soldiers were martyred and ten others were injured after terrorist groups targeted their bus.

SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying the attack took place at noon on Sunday on Deir Ezzor –Palmyra road.“At around 13:40 pm, a bus transports Syrian Arab Army’s soldiers on Deir Ezzor –Palmyra road, in Al-Malha –Al-Shola area, came under fire from the south side of the road by terrorist group coming from al-Tanf area, claiming the lives of three soldiers and injuring ten others,” the source said.It noted that the attack came at a time when some media outlets reported that US occupation forces transported hundreds of ISIL (Daesh) terrorists from Iraq to the Syrian area of Al-Tanf to carry out attacks against the Syrian Army’s personnel and against the civilian citizens in the Syrian Al-Jazeera.