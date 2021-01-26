0
Tuesday 26 January 2021 - 08:38

Trump Sets Up Post-presidency Office in Florida

Story Code : 912453
Trump on Monday established his first post-presidency office in Palm Beach County, a move which will reportedly serve to release statements and create a formal vehicle in which to set up public appearances.

In a statement announcing the development, the newly-formed “Office of the Former President” explained that Trump’s communications headquarters will be managing “correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities to advance the interests of the United States.”

Additionally, the announcement indicated the office will also “carry on the agenda of the Trump administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.” It further claimed that “President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American people.”

Although Trump hinted he may run for public office again, the chosen name for his new base is more than likely to fuel speculation that he will focus his efforts on other political matters.

It’s presently unclear what former White House aides, if any, will stick around to strengthen Trump’s new office; however, despite the few details known, the news was quickly met with laughs and jeers from netizens eager to tackle Trump’s latest effort.

In light of Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter, he has largely remained silent on what his post-presidency days will entail, although he did recently tell the Washington Examiner that he was planning to “do something.”

The announcement of a new Trump office comes as the managers of the House of Representatives handed its second impeachment case against the 45th president over to the US Senate, initiating the start of a trial.
