Tuesday 26 January 2021 - 08:51

Merkel, Biden Discuss Iran in First Phone Call

According to Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert, in their first phone conversation, since Biden took office last week, Merkel also welcomed Biden returning the US to the World Health Organization [WHO] and the Paris climate agreement.

Biden and Merkel agreed on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic and other global challenges could only be met if countries worked together.

The chancellor and the American president agreed that stronger international efforts were needed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic," said Seibert.

The leaders also spoke about foreign policy issues like Afghanistan and Iran, along with trade and climate policy, Seibert said, adding that Merkel "declared Germany's willingness to take on responsibility in dealing with international tasks together with its European and transatlantic partners."
