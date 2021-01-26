0
Tuesday 26 January 2021 - 10:21

82-Year-Old Palestinian Prisoner in Israeli Jail Tests Positive for COVID-19

The 82-year old political detainee has been in jail since 2006, and he is serving a 17-year sentence. His health condition is worsening every day; especially since he already suffers from cancer, heart diseases and eye-related difficulties.

The Palestinian prisoners committee held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for Shobaki's life and demanded that human rights and international bodies pressure the Israeli regime to release him and all the sick detainees from jails.

People here say that the Israeli regime is practicing the slow death policy against Palestinian prisoners. They demand the immediate release of al-Shobaki and all the other Palestinian prisoners.
