Lavrov-Zarif Meeting: Call for Full Restoration of Iran Nuclear Deal

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Moscow and Tehran are both interested in the complete restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

During a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, Lavrov said: “The salvation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear issue is one of the most acute topics on the agenda. Both we and Iran are deeply interested in the full return of signatory states to fulfilling their obligations under the accord”.For his part, Zarif expressed gratitude to Moscow for its "constructive and unwavering position" on the issue of the JCPOA.Meanwhile, the Russian foreign minister stressed that due to both Moscow and Tehran’s role in the region the two states are also interested in expanding a dialogue on a number of other issues, such as security in the Gulf, the resolution of the domestic conflict in Afghanistan, and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.The JCPOA gradually eroded following the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 at previous President Donald Trump’s behest.