Tuesday 26 January 2021 - 22:18

“Israeli” Intel Minister Leads 1st Official Delegation to Sudan

“Israeli” Intel Minister Leads 1st Official Delegation to Sudan
"I am confident this visit lays the foundations for many important collaborations, which will assist both ‘Israel’ and Sudan as well as uphold security and stability in the region," Cohen said in a statement after returning to the “Israeli” entity.

The minister led a delegation that included representatives from the so-called National Security Council met with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, Sudanese Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim as well as other senior officials.

He and his hosts discussed issues including economic cooperation and signed a first memorandum of understanding with Ibrahim on regional security and stability.

Members of the delegation also raised potential economic cooperation between Sudan and the entity with an emphasis on water, agriculture, renewable energy, health and aviation.

The “Israelis” explored the possibility of bringing water desalinization technology to Sudan.

According to government officials, the Sudanese outlined their intention to scrap their laws imposing bans on “Israeli” products and said they would amend legislation mandating prison terms for returning citizens, thus clearing the way for Sudanese nationals seeking asylum in the “Israeli” entity to be repatriated.

There was no immediate comment from Sudanese officials, but the “Israeli” entity said that a Sudanese government delegation is expected to visit the entity in the near future.

Sudan joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco last year in agreeing to move toward normal relations with the “Israeli” entity. The new administration of US President Joe Biden has said it wants to build on those deals.

Cohen, the first minister to head such a trip, said he met with Sudanese leaders and that the “Israeli” delegation discussed with their hosts a variety of diplomatic and security issues as well as the potential for economic cooperation.
