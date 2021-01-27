0
Wednesday 27 January 2021

Israeli Circles Highlight Augmenting Threat Posed by Iran UAVs

Israeli Circles Highlight Augmenting Threat Posed by Iran UAVs
The Israeli media mentioned that the Iranian drones which appeared in the drills are locally made, noting that Iran spends huge amounts of money to fund the military industries and train the professional personnel.

The Zionist media outlets also recalled the drone attack on the Saudi oil facility, Aramco, last year, mentioning that the drones, which carried out the attack, crossed around 900 kilometers before they deceived KSA’s air defense systems and hit their target.

According to the Zionist reports, the Iranian drones can similarly evade the Israeli defense systems and strike any target in the entity, pointing out the US “Patriot” defense system deployed in Saudi is much more sophisticated than the Israeli “Iron Dome”, “Magic Wand” and “Hetz.

The Israeli circles considered that the Iranian military creed is based on launching drone attacks on the Zionist targets in order to drain the enemy’s capabilities and paralyze its air force.
