Israeli Circles Highlight Augmenting Threat Posed by Iran UAVs

Islam Times - The Zionist circles curiously followed up the latest military exercises carried out by the Iranian Armed Forces, highlighting the remarkable development of the UAV industry in the Islamic Republic.

The Israeli media mentioned that the Iranian drones which appeared in the drills are locally made, noting that Iran spends huge amounts of money to fund the military industries and train the professional personnel.The Zionist media outlets also recalled the drone attack on the Saudi oil facility, Aramco, last year, mentioning that the drones, which carried out the attack, crossed around 900 kilometers before they deceived KSA’s air defense systems and hit their target.According to the Zionist reports, the Iranian drones can similarly evade the Israeli defense systems and strike any target in the entity, pointing out the US “Patriot” defense system deployed in Saudi is much more sophisticated than the Israeli “Iron Dome”, “Magic Wand” and “Hetz.The Israeli circles considered that the Iranian military creed is based on launching drone attacks on the Zionist targets in order to drain the enemy’s capabilities and paralyze its air force.