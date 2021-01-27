0
Wednesday 27 January 2021 - 05:10

A Palestinian Youth Martyred at West Bank

Story Code : 912612
According to these sources, Zionist forces shot and martyred the Palestinian youth, claiming that he intended to carry out an operation with a cold weapon, Mia news agency reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that a 17-year-old Palestinian youth named ‘Ataullah Mohammad Ryan’, a resident of village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, had been shot dead by Israeli forces while attending an intersection near the village of Hares in western Salfit.

Earlier, eyewitnesses reported that a Palestinian youth had been wounded and that the young man had been left bleeding on the ground and Israeli forces were preventing the rescue team from entering the scene.
