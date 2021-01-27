A Palestinian Youth Martyred at West Bank

Islam Times - Palestinian sources reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth near the Zionist town of ‘Ariel’ in northern West Bank by Zionist forces.

According to these sources, Zionist forces shot and martyred the Palestinian youth, claiming that he intended to carry out an operation with a cold weapon, Mia news agency reported.The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that a 17-year-old Palestinian youth named ‘Ataullah Mohammad Ryan’, a resident of village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, had been shot dead by Israeli forces while attending an intersection near the village of Hares in western Salfit.Earlier, eyewitnesses reported that a Palestinian youth had been wounded and that the young man had been left bleeding on the ground and Israeli forces were preventing the rescue team from entering the scene.