Iraqi Forces Destroy 5 ISIL Hideouts in Saladin Province

Islam Times - Iraqi Popular Mobilization Force (Hashd al-Shaabi) identified and destroyed five hideouts of ISIL terrorists in a large-scale operation in the east of Saladin province.

The 9th Brigade of Hashd al-Shaabi forces along with the Iraqi army identified and destroyed five hideouts of ISIL terrorists in a large-scale operation in the east of Saladin province on Tuesday.The operation was carried out after the recent ISIL aggression against Hashd al-Shaabi forces in eastern Saladin province.Despite this defeat, the ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.