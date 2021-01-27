0
Wednesday 27 January 2021 - 05:21

Iraqi Forces Destroy 5 ISIL Hideouts in Saladin Province

Story Code : 912614
Iraqi Forces Destroy 5 ISIL Hideouts in Saladin Province
The 9th Brigade of Hashd al-Shaabi forces along with the Iraqi army identified and destroyed five hideouts of ISIL terrorists in a large-scale operation in the east of Saladin province on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out after the recent ISIL aggression against Hashd al-Shaabi forces in eastern Saladin province.



Despite this defeat, the ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

 Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Troops Transfer via Erbil
US Troops Transfer via Erbil 'Violation of Iraq Sovereignty'
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
26 January 2021
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
26 January 2021
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
26 January 2021
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
24 January 2021
US to Deploy Israel
US to Deploy Israel's Iron Dome Missiles to Persian Gulf Bases
24 January 2021
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
24 January 2021
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
24 January 2021
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
23 January 2021
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
23 January 2021
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
23 January 2021
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
23 January 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
22 January 2021