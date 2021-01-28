0
Thursday 28 January 2021 - 07:25

Biden Suspends F-35 Sale to UAE Pending Review: Report

The two agencies cited government sources as saying that the arms deal, which came on the back of the UAE's decision to normalize its ties with the Zionist entity, is now under review.

A massive precision-guided munitions sale to Saudi Arabia has also been frozen until further review, the reports added.

According to the WSJ, a review of an arms deal approved by a predecessor is quite normal for a US president, and many such deals end up approved by the new team as well.

However, during the presidential race, Biden vowed to make sure that US arms are not used in the Saudi campaign against the Ansarullah in Yemen.

The UAE fighter jet sale, for its part, was first reported as a prospect following the announcement that the UAE will forge formal ties with the Zionist entity amid reports that the deal was part of the accord -- and that Prime Minister Netanyahu kept the ‘Israeli’ military establishment in the dark about it.

Netanyahu himself denied that the advanced fighter jets were part of the negotiations.
Comment


