Thursday 28 January 2021 - 07:54

Netanyahu Working to Organize Moroccan King’s Visit ahead of Election

Officials from Netanyahu’s office and the National Security Council have been working with officials from the Dar al-Makhzen Palace in an attempt to iron out the details such a trip would entail.

The king, however, is reportedly conditioning his visit to the Zionist entity with visiting Ramallah and meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, as well, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Netanyahu hopes that the visit can be arranged ahead of the upcoming general election in March – the fourth Israeli poll in two years – in the hopes of appealing to the hundreds of thousands of Israeli Jews who trace their roots to Morocco – a plurality of whom already likely vote for the Likud, according to Israeli media.

The efforts to bring the king to the Zionist entity were reported earlier in the month, with the Likud allegedly planning to use the normalization deal with Morocco as a central platform of the party’s campaign.

Diplomatic sources revealed that King Mohammed VI is indeed wise to the Likud’s attempt to use him as part of its campaign and may refuse the offer.

“Negotiations are underway, there are attempts being made, but I have a hard time seeing it happen,” an Israeli senior official told Yedioth.

“I am aware that the Prime Minister’s Office and the National Security Council want it to happen, but I’m not sure if it will be possible before the elections take place. But the king may surprise us all and come,” he added.
