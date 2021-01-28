0
Thursday 28 January 2021 - 08:08

‘Israel’ Mobilizing Gulf States against Biden’s Tendency to Conclude New Deal with Iran: Zionist Circles

In this context, Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi warned the US against returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, describing such step as “wrong from strategic point of view”.

“If the 2015 nuclear deal came through, Iran would eventually be able to move towards getting a nuclear bomb, because the agreement did not include restrictions that could ultimately prevent it. Anything that looks like the current agreement or an improved version of it is bad and should not be allowed,” he said during an address to Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) on Tuesday.

The Zionist analysts considered that Kochavi’s threats aim at pressuring Biden to change the items of the nuclear deal concluded with Iran in a way that takes into consideration the Israeli interests.

The Israeli media added that ‘Israel’ is trying to mobilize the Gulf States against any US positive step towards Iran, quoting UAE’s foreign minister, Abdullah Al-Zayyani, as warning against “Iran’s tendency to escalate military operations in the region”.
