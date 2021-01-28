0
Thursday 28 January 2021 - 09:10

Don't Treat China as 'Strategic Rival', Says China's Ambassador to US

Story Code : 912881
Don
Since the Trump administration defined China as a strategic rival in 2018, Washington and Beijing have frequently clashed over issues ranging from trade to Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus, and the new administration of US President Joe Biden is expected to maintain pressure on China.

In the first major speech by a Chinese official on relations between the world’s two biggest economies since Biden took office, Ambassador Cui Tiankai reasserted China’s long-standing position of seeking peaceful coexistence with the United States, while warning it not to cross China’s red lines.

“Treating China as a strategic rival and imaginary enemy would be a huge strategic misjudgment,” Cui told the forum that took place late on Wednesday, US time, Thursday in Beijing, Reuters reported.

“To develop any policy on the basis of that would only lead to grave strategic mistakes.”

Cui stressed that China wanted cooperation, not confrontation, and called for both sides to address differences through dialogue. But he also said China would not yield on matters concerning sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“China will not back down. We hope the United States will respect China’s core interest and refrain from crossing the red line,” Cui said.

Hong Kong, the western region of Xinjiang, the South China Sea and Taiwan were points of intensifying contention between China and the United States during the Trump administration.

With the Biden administration expected to take a more multilateral approach to China, Cui warned that a coalition of allies against China could create “new imbalances”.

He said China welcomed Biden’s decisions to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization, and said China hoped to work with the United States on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and on global policy coordination to fend off economic and financial risk.
Related Stories
In event participated by US envoy, Duterte says China should ‘temper’ behavior in contested sea
Islam Times - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says Beijing should “temper” its behavior in the South ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
28 January 2021
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
28 January 2021
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
28 January 2021
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
27 January 2021
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
27 January 2021
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
27 January 2021
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
27 January 2021
US Troops Transfer via Erbil
US Troops Transfer via Erbil 'Violation of Iraq Sovereignty'
26 January 2021
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
26 January 2021
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
26 January 2021
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
26 January 2021
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
24 January 2021