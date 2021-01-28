0
Thursday 28 January 2021 - 10:09

Iran Dismisses ‘Israeli’ Military Action Threat as ‘Psychological War’

Story Code : 912889
Iran Dismisses ‘Israeli’ Military Action Threat as ‘Psychological War’
The Zionist military is preparing “a number of operational plans, in addition to those already in place” in reaction to Iran boosting its nuclear program in recent months, top ‘Israeli’ military general Aviv Kochavi said on Tuesday.

His comments were seen as a threat to Biden, who has signaled he wants to re-enter the historic nuclear accord signed between Iran and world powers in 2015.

Meanwhile, Iran’s presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi dismissed Kochavi’s remarks as “psychological war” and said the Zionist entity “neither has a plan nor the ability to carry it out.”

“Some officials in the Zionist regime think Washington would accept whatever they say,” he told reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. “But I believe the new US administration has its own independence – just like other countries have their own independence.”

Vaezi said former US President Donald Trump had appointed his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who appeased the Zionist regime and carried out its will in Washington.

The official added ‘Israel’ and others in the region such as Saudi Arabia are now lobbying against Iran in Washington, but “we mustn’t take such things seriously.”

Vaezi pointed out that Iran held several military drills using missiles, submarines and drones in January, something he referred to “as a sign that we do not want war, but are serious in defending the country.”

Asked by reporters about Kochavi’s remarks, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said: “‘Israel’ is not at a level to threaten Iran.”
