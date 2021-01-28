Explosion Hits East of Iraqi Capital

Islam Times - Iraqi news sources reported the sound of an explosion in eastern Baghdad on Thursday morning.

Local reports indicated that an explosion has occurred in the Mashtal area of east Baghdad early January 28. The cause of the blast is not immediately clear. There have been no initial reports of casualties. Emergency personnel went to the scene to investigate the incident.The Sabirin News channel also confirmed the blast and reported that it took place near the al-Mashtal area east of Baghdad.Also Sunday, an explosive device exploded near a shop in western Baghdad.Baghdad has become a scene of terrorist bombings in the past months.Two assailants detonated their explosive vests inside a market in Baghdad’s Tayaran Square on last Thursday, killing at least 32 people and wounding over 100 others. The terrorist bombings were the deadliest attack to target the city in three years.Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] has claimed responsibility for the heinous attack.