Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC

Islam Times - A family foundation linked to US President Joe Biden's senior director for cyber policy on the White House National Security Council donated more than half a million dollars in recent years to the main pro-‘Israel’ lobbying group in Washington, according to public records.

The donations, first reported by David Corn of Mother Jones magazine, do not appear to pose a legal issue, but some current and former national security officials told NBC News they risk creating the possible appearance of bias in favor of ‘Israel’ by a top American official. While the Zionist entity is a close American ally, it operates in its own interest and aggressively spies on the US, including using cyber capabilities, according to current and former officials.Other current and former officials disagreed, saying they do not think the donations pose a problem.The lobbying group, the American ‘Israel’ Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, describes itself as a "bipartisan American organization that advocates for a strong US-‘Israeli’ relationship." Most Republicans and many Democrats are closely allied with the group, while other Democrats are not.The official, Anne Neuberger, recently was named senior director for cyber policy on the National Security Council. She spent the last decade at the National Security Agency, the Pentagon's digital spying arm, where she worked her way up the ranks to become head of a newly created cybersecurity directorate.Neuberger did not immediately respond to email and phone messages.A spokeswoman for the National Security Council declined to answer detailed questions about the matter.Meanwhile, a spokesperson for AIPAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.