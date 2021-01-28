0
Thursday 28 January 2021 - 10:14

Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC

Story Code : 912892
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
The donations, first reported by David Corn of Mother Jones magazine, do not appear to pose a legal issue, but some current and former national security officials told NBC News they risk creating the possible appearance of bias in favor of ‘Israel’ by a top American official. While the Zionist entity is a close American ally, it operates in its own interest and aggressively spies on the US, including using cyber capabilities, according to current and former officials.

Other current and former officials disagreed, saying they do not think the donations pose a problem.

The lobbying group, the American ‘Israel’ Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, describes itself as a "bipartisan American organization that advocates for a strong US-‘Israeli’ relationship." Most Republicans and many Democrats are closely allied with the group, while other Democrats are not.

The official, Anne Neuberger, recently was named senior director for cyber policy on the National Security Council. She spent the last decade at the National Security Agency, the Pentagon's digital spying arm, where she worked her way up the ranks to become head of a newly created cybersecurity directorate.

Neuberger did not immediately respond to email and phone messages.

A spokeswoman for the National Security Council declined to answer detailed questions about the matter.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for AIPAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
28 January 2021
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
28 January 2021
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
28 January 2021
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
27 January 2021
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
27 January 2021
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
27 January 2021
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
27 January 2021
US Troops Transfer via Erbil
US Troops Transfer via Erbil 'Violation of Iraq Sovereignty'
26 January 2021
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
26 January 2021
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
26 January 2021
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
26 January 2021
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
24 January 2021