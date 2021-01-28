0
Thursday 28 January 2021 - 11:54

Blair Urges UK Govt To Use G7 Presidency to Implement ‘Inevitable’ Global Covid-19 Vaccine Passport

Story Code : 912913
Blair Urges UK Govt To Use G7 Presidency to Implement ‘Inevitable’ Global Covid-19 Vaccine Passport
Blair’s think tank, the Tony Blair Institute [TBI], said in a newly released report that the United Kingdom should use its position as leader of the G7 to “place the creation of a global Covid-19 travel pass as a key item” on the group’s agenda.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Blair explained that the digital ID could be used to track an individual’s Covid-19 “status.” The passport would use QR codes to access and verify vaccination details as well as coronavirus test results.

While conceding that the new identification could hamper freedom of movement and lead to inequalities among nations and individuals, Blair insisted that the rollout of a global Covid-19 passport was “inevitable” and that the UK should use its role as G7 president to “take the initiative.” Establishing consensus among G7 nations will be a “critical first step” towards worldwide adoption of such identification, he added.

The ex-PM also warned that without a common verification system, travelling will become “much more chaotic and difficult to manage,” adding that a vaccine passport could help lift “a set of rules in place that you may not be that happy with.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
28 January 2021
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
28 January 2021
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
28 January 2021
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
27 January 2021
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
27 January 2021
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
27 January 2021
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
27 January 2021
US Troops Transfer via Erbil
US Troops Transfer via Erbil 'Violation of Iraq Sovereignty'
26 January 2021
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
26 January 2021
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
26 January 2021
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
26 January 2021
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
24 January 2021