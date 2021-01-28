Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway

Islam Times - Syrian Army units operating in Deir Ezzor killed eight members from the terrorist groups that attacked means of transport a few days earlier in Kabajib area in Deir Ezzor Countryside and destroyed two of their vehicles which are equipped with heavy machineguns.

A military source, in a statement to SANA, said “After wide and precise combing and tracking operations, units of our brave armed forces were able to eliminate a terrorist group which has recently attacked buses for civilians and army personnel on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway in the area of al-Shula-Kabajib, and two Pickup vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns were destroyed and eight terrorists were killed.”The source added “our armed forces continue to hunt the remnants of terrorists in the area after they had secured the international highway of Deir Ezzor-Palmyra completely for the buses and the citizens.”On Tuesday evening, army units eliminated one of the terrorist groups which over the past days attacked several vehicles for the civilians and army personnel on the road of Deir Ezzor-Palmyra in the areas of al-Shula and Kabajib and caused the martyrdom and injury of a number of them.A group of the remnants of terrorists which spread in the Syrian Desert [al-Badia] in Deir Ezzor attacked buses and cars for civilians and army personnel several times this month, the last of which a few days ago when a terrorist group coming from al-Tanf area opened fire on a bus transporting army personnel on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway in al-Maliha/al-Shula area from the southern direction of the road as three army personnel were martyred and ten others were injured.Those attacks came in synchronization with identical media reports that talked about transporting hundreds of Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists by the US occupation forces from Iraq to al-Tanf area to launch attacks against the Syrian army personnel and the civilian citizens in the al-Badia.