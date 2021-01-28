0
Thursday 28 January 2021 - 21:13

US Plans to Establish Additional Military Bases in Saudi Arabia

The Associated Press noted that the use of these sites would expand the capabilities of US forces in controlling the Red Sea.

It also quoted a spokesman for the US Central Command, Colonel Bill Urban, as saying that the study of the possibility of using the three sites began more than a year ago, and that the talk is about "rational planning procedures" that are necessary to make these sites accessible to American forces temporarily or in circumstances. Certain "emergency situations."

Earlier, the commander of the US Central Command revealed that America is enhancing the size and quality of its military presence in the Kingdom, "in anticipation of any confrontation with Iran, especially in light of the growth of its military missile capabilities," as he put it.

The US has several military bases in the Middle East, including the "Housing Village Complex" in Saudi Arabia, where US experts train the Saudi military. 
