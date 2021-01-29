0
Friday 29 January 2021 - 03:56

Turkish Army Preparing to Attack Iraq’s Sinjar

Story Code : 913014
Turkish Army Preparing to Attack Iraq’s Sinjar
The informed Kurdish source in Iraqi Kurdistan region has told the Iraqi al-Maloumeh news website that the Turkish army is preparing its troops in Duhok province to conduct a military operation against the elements of the Kurdistan Workers Party (the PKK) in the northern Iraqi city of Sinjar.

Turkey is training its troops at its large base in the Kanimassi area, which houses around 2,500 troops. This base has also an airport.

Referring to the recent visit of the Turkish defense minister to Erbil, the source, who wanted to remain anonymous said that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had agreed with the operation in Sinjar.

The source added that Turkish forces have also conducted reconnaissance patrols along the Mahmoudiyah road and Snuneh which lead to Sinjar city to identify the area to launch the military operation in Sinjar.

This development comes a week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Turkey may conduct a joint operation with Iraq to clear PKK elements out of the Sinjar region. Erdogan refused to confirm that such an operation would take place in the near future.

The Turkish president said that, "We may come there overnight, all of a sudden."
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
28 January 2021
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
28 January 2021
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
28 January 2021
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
27 January 2021
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
27 January 2021
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
27 January 2021
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
27 January 2021
US Troops Transfer via Erbil
US Troops Transfer via Erbil 'Violation of Iraq Sovereignty'
26 January 2021
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
26 January 2021
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
26 January 2021
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
26 January 2021
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
24 January 2021